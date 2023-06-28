Netflix finally releases full trailer for gripping new Bird Box movie

Were you a fan of Bird Box when it was first released? Well, we have some great news for you!

Back in December 2018, audiences were riveted when Netflix dropped the hit film. With a cast led by Sandra Bullock, the initial premise consisted of a family embarking on a dangerous journey blindfolded, in an attempt to avoid making contact with a deadly force that can kill through sight.

On the back of its huge success, the streaming giant announced in January of last year that it was producing a brand-new story with a similar premise to Bird Box.

Now, Netflix has finally shared the full trailer and release date for the second movie in the anthology series – Bird Box Barcelona. The trailer is available to watch here:

Directed by brothers David and Àlex Pastor, the cast contains a whole host of brilliant actors, including the likes of Mario Casas, Georgina Campbell and Diego Calva.

The Spanish-language thriller will introduce audiences to a brand-new set of characters, who once again must take on their own ruthless journey in order to survive.

“After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows,” Netflix’s teasing description of the film reads.

Credit: Lucia Faraig/Netflix

In even more good news for fans, Bird Box Barcelona is due to be released on Netflix worldwide in just two weeks' time!

Fans can expect it to land on their screens on Friday, July 14. That’s our weekend plans sorted!