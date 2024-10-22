Netflix drops trailer for Olivia Rodrigo’s upcoming concert film

Netflix has released the official trailer for the Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour concert movie.

The highly-anticipated film will share an insight into Olivia’s show in Los Angeles during her GUTS world tour, perfect for fans who couldn’t get tickets to the gig or want to relive the show experience once more.

The film is set to hit Netflix on October 29 and much to the delight of fans, the trailer has finally been released online so viewers can get an insight into what they can expect from the film.

The trailer was shared to the social media pages of Netflix and was captioned, “get ready to sing your guts out. Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour comes to Netflix 29 October!”.

The footage shows snippets of Olivia performing some of her hits, including good 4 u and get him back!, on stage to thousands of screaming fans.

While backstage with her backing singers, band and dancers, Olivia can be heard admitting, “I’m so grateful that I get to be here and do this with you guys and I love you all to death”, ahead of the gig.

The message, “Get the best seat in the house”, flashes on-screen before the video ends.

Rodrigo also posted the trailer to her 38.1M Instagram followers and many of her fans headed to the comments to share their excitement.

“missing guts tour so much already but at least we got the movie/trailer to make up for it”, wrote one fan.

A second fan penned, “THE TRAILER IS SO GOOD LIV”, while another said, “Yay I can’t wait to watch it”.

The news that Olivia’s tour would be filmed for Netflix was announced on October 2 when Netflix revealed, “wake up Livies! get the best seat in the house when Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour comes to netflix on 29 october! good idea, right?”.

The official synopsis of the concert movie reads, “Watch from the best seat in the house as Olivia Rodrigo spills her guts and sings her heart out during an electrifying and emotional performance in LA”.

The GUTS tour first started in California in February of this year and is set to conclude in Manchester in July, 2025.

Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour concert movie lands on Netflix on October 29.