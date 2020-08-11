Netflix dropped the trailer for new series Away, and it’s harrowing

The trailer for Hilary Swank’s harrowing new series, Away, just dropped and we’re in absolute awe. The emotional drama series is due to be released on Netflix on September 4.

From Executive Producer Jason Katims, the visionary who brought us Friday Night Lights and Parenthood, comes a thrilling new story which celebrates the incredible advancements humans can achieve and the personal sacrifices they must make along the way. Away shows that sometimes to reach for the stars, we must leave home behind.

As American astronaut Emma Green, played by two-time academy-award-winner Hilary Swank, prepares to lead an international crew on the first mission to Mars, she must reconcile her decision to leave behind her husband and teenage daughter when they need her the most. As the crew's journey into space intensifies, their personal dynamics and the effects of being away from their loved ones back on Earth become increasingly complex.

Hilary plays the leading lady of the show, Emma Green, who is an American astronaut, former Navy pilot and the commander of the first mission to Mars. Her husband, Matt Logan, played by Josh Charles, is a NASA engineer, facing the already enormous challenges of dealing with the mission from home, while trying to raise their 15-year-old daughter on his own.

The rest of the mission-crew consist of Misha Popov, Russian cosmonaut and engineer, Dr. Kwesi Weisberg – Abban, world-renowned botanist who carries with him the hope of growing life on Mars, Ram Arya, an Air Force fighter pilot from India, Lu Wang, a chemist and astronaut representing China and Melissa Ramirez, a former astronaut who is Emma’s Liaison To Earth.

You can check out the full trailer for Away below: