Netflix drop the trailer for Jennifer Garner’s wholesome new film

Netflix have just dropped the trailer for Jennifer Garner’s achingly wholesome new family film, Yes Day, and we love it!

Due to hit the streaming platform in just a matter of days, this March 12, Yes Day is based off the best-selling children's novel by Amy Krouse Rosenthal.

Always feeling like they have to say NO to their kids and co-workers, Allison and Carlos decide to give their three kids a YES DAY — where for 24 hours the kids make the rules. Little did they know that they'd be going on a whirlwind adventure around Los Angeles, that would bring the family closer to each other than ever before.

Yes Day is the heartwarming film which every parent can relate to, touching on topics which are all too real for the everyday family.

This fun-filled film stars 13 Going On 30’s Jennifer Garner as the loving mother, Allison with Édgar Ramírez (Zero Dark Thirty, Carlos the Jackal) playing husband and father-of-three, Carlos.

Jenna Ortega (You, Jane The Virgin, Stuck In The Middle) plays their feisty teenaged daughter, with Julian Lerner and Everly Carganilla playing their adorable younger children.

Directed by Miguel Arteta, Yes Day is written by Justin Malen and produced by Lawrence Grey, Ben Everard, Daniel Rappaport, Nicole King Solaka and Jennifer Garner.

Check out the full trailer below;