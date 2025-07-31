Netflix debuts first look at ‘The Woman In Cabin 10’ with Keira Knightley

Netflix has treated us to a first look at their next project with Keira Knightley!

Last year, the Pride & Prejudice star made her debut with the streaming giant, when she took a leading role in their thrilling spy series, Black Doves.

Now, ahead of the return of Black Doves for season two, Netflix has announced that they have produced a new film with the Hollywood star.

Earlier today, the team at Netflix took to social media to release several first look images from The Woman In Cabin 10, based on the bestselling book of the same name by Ruth Ware.

The psychological thriller film stars Knightley as journalist Laura ‘Lo’ Blacklock, who gets embroiled in a worrying and threatening mystery while on board a luxury yacht.

“They don't want you to believe what she saw,” Netflix teased alongside the first look stills.

“The Woman In Cabin 10, starring Keira Knightley and based on the best-selling novel, premieres 10 October,” they added, confirming the movie’s release date.

Rounding out the cast alongside Knightley are several big names, including L.A. Confidential’s Guy Pearce, Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham, Sherwood’s David Morrissey, True Lies’ Art Malik and The Maze Runner’s Kaya Scodelario.

The official logline for The Woman In Cabin 10 reads: “While on a luxury yacht for a travel assignment, a journalist witnesses a passenger tossed overboard late one night, only to be told that she must have dreamed it, as all passengers are accounted for.”

The synopsis continues: “Despite not being believed by anyone onboard, she continues to look for answers, putting her own life in danger.”

Following the first look, many Netflix viewers have since been taking to Instagram to express their thoughts so far.

“Excited, I love Keira,” one fan praised.

“Hopefully they don’t change it too much from the book,” another wished.

“Excited! What a great cast. Especially Hannah, my queen!! Yes!!” a third viewer exclaimed.

The Woman In Cabin 10 will debut on Netflix on October 10.