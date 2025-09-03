Netflix debuts first look at Emily Henry’s ‘People We Meet On Vacation’

We finally have a first look at People We Meet On Vacation!

Last year, author Emily Henry announced that five of her most popular romance novels – Beach Read, People We Meet on Vacation, Book Lovers, Happy Place, and Funny Story – are all being adapted for either film or television.

Then, last August, Netflix confirmed that they are producing People We Meet on Vacation into a film, with My Lady Jane actress Emily Bader and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes star Tom Blyth taking on the lead roles of Poppy and Alex.

Now, following confirmation that it is set to premiere early next year, Netflix has finally treated fans to a first look at People We Meet On Vacation!

Last night, the streaming giant took to social media to release six stills from the upcoming adaptation.

The exciting snaps showcase a glimpse into Emily and Tom as Poppy and Alex, as they travel across the world on their make-or-break holiday.

The final photo also teases their blossoming friends-to-lovers romance, as Poppy falls asleep on Alex’s shoulder.

“Meet Poppy & Alex. PEOPLE WE MEET ON VACATION is yours on January 9,” Netflix penned in their caption.

Following the first look photos, many Emily Henry fans have since been expressing their thoughts so far.

“This is perfect casting oh I’m obsessed,” one viewer praised.

“Ah!!! I’ve been waiting for this,” another exclaimed.

“If Tom’s in it I’m watching,” a third fan added.

Netflix’s official logline for the adaptation reads: “Free-spirited Poppy and routine-loving Alex have been unlikely best friends for a decade, living in different cities but spending every summer vacation together. The careful balance of their friendship is put to the test when they begin to question what has been obvious to everyone else — could they actually be the perfect romantic match?”

Alongside Bader and Blyth, the cast will also feature The White Lotus’ Sarah Catherine Hook, The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil, Emily In Paris’ Lucien Laviscount, and Euphoria’s Lukas Gage.

People We Meet On Vacation will debut on Netflix on January 9 of next year.