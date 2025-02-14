Netflix debuts exciting first look into Bridgerton season four

Netflix has unveiled a first look at Bridgerton season four!

Following the hit third season of the regency drama, Netflix confirmed last year that season four of Bridgerton will focus on Benedict Bridgerton (played by Luke Thompson), and his new love interest Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha).

Now, as filming continues on season four, Bridgerton fans have been treated to an early glimpse into the upcoming season!

Following Netflix's ‘Season of Love’ fan event to celebrate Valentine’s Day, the streaming service released a behind-the-scenes video from the Bridgerton set, which can be viewed below:

Speaking at the online fan event, showrunner Jess Brownell gave an overview of season four, and noted that Benedict “knows that something is missing, and maybe he’s lacking a bit of depth and commitment in his life.”

“We’ve got Penelope and Colin, who are fully ‘Polin’ now. Colin is a ‘wife guy’. They’ve got their baby […] They’re pretty happy. Penelope is publicly Whistledown, so that’s a lot to navigate with Her Majesty the Queen,” she continued.

“We’ve got Anthony returning, which we’re very excited about, and I can reveal here for the first time that we also have Simone Ashley [Kate] returning. So, ‘Kanthony’ will be together again and we will get to see more of their marital bliss, and see their baby,” Brownell exclaimed.

“Francesca is now married off, which leaves Eloise in a position where she’s in her mother’s clutches again. Violet is once again trying to put Eloise on the marriage mart, and she is absolutely dreading it,” she added.

Brownell also detailed that Benedict and Sophie’s love story is Cinderella themed, with Sophie being her stepmother’s maid.

“Every year, we try to look at a different trope within the romantic genre. This year, it’s all about forbidden love. That 'class' clash gives us a very serious obstacle, and the stakes could not be higher,” Brownell teased.

“We’ve spent the first three seasons really digging into the upstairs world and getting to know the rules of the Ton, and so it felt right that we should expand the world out and go downstairs,” she hinted further.

“[Sophie] is no damsel in distress. She is someone who has chess moves and is always thinking two steps ahead, so she is absolutely going to throw Benedict for a loop. Yerin just brings this incredible feistiness, humour and vulnerability to the role,” Brownell praised.