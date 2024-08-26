Netflix confirms one couple from Love Is Blind: UK has split

One married couple from Love Is Blind: UK has already called it quits.

Last week, viewers of the hit Netflix reality show were thrilled when three of its six couples tied the knot in the season one finale.

Steven and Sabrina, Nicole and Benaiah, and Bobby and Jasmine all chose to say “I Do” to one another, proving that love is blind.

However, ahead of the juicy reunion episode, Netflix has already admitted that one of the married couples from Love Is Blind: UK are no longer on good terms.

Credit: Netflix

Throughout the show, Steven and Sabrina became beloved by viewers for their charming love story and lack of drama. After getting engaged in episode 1, the pair developed a fairytale romance and even travelled to Belfast together to meet Sabrina’s family.

However, the producers behind the series have now taken to social media to share a clip from the upcoming reunion, revealing that Steven and Sabrina’s relationship has come to an end.

The teaser sees the pair arriving separately to the reunion, before host Emma Willis asks them: “You seemed like the perfect couple. What happened?”

“I don’t feel like you respected me,” Sabrina argues to Steven, before he retorts back: “A lot of things that you’re saying are not facts.”

In the clip’s caption, Netflix seemingly goes on to confirm that the pair are no longer married, as they write: “They seemed like the perfect couple… what happened between Sabrina and Steven?”

Following the teaser’s release, many Love Is Blind: UK viewers have been taking to social media to express their shock.

Credit: Netflix

“Nooooo! Are they not together???” one fan quizzed on Instagram.

“For some reason, I knew it! I had this feeling that they’re not together, so sad,” another commented.

“Noooo! Don't tell me Sabrina and Steven are no longer together. Hopefully, this is just suspense,” a third viewer wished.

The season one reunion of Love Is Blind: UK will arrive on Netflix tonight (August 26) at 9pm.