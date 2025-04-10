Netflix confirms new Pride & Prejudice adaptation with huge stars

Another adaptation of Pride and Prejudice is in the works!

After months of speculation, Netflix has announced that they have commissioned a new limited series adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel, Pride and Prejudice.

The classic tale follows the life of Elizabeth Bennet and her chaotic family, as her mother becomes determined to marry off her five daughters to wealthy suitors.

Although Pride and Prejudice has been adapted numerous times over the years, two productions have continued to stand out amongst viewers.

Credit: Focus Features

In 1995, the BBC received rave reviews for their limited series adaptation, which starred the likes of Colin Firth, Alison Steadman and Jennifer Ehle.

Then, in 2005, Keira Knightley and Matthew MacFadyen led the cast of Joe Wright’s movie adaptation, which subsequently went on to win a BAFTA.

Now, 20 years after its last major adaptation, Netflix has confirmed that they will soon be filming their own reimagining of Pride and Prejudice.

Earlier today, the team behind the streaming giant took to social media to share the exciting news, as well as three big names who have already joined the cast.

It has been announced that The Crown star Emma Corrin will be taking on the role of protagonist Elizabeth Bennet. Emma is not the only The Crown alum who has signed on to Netflix’s adaptation, as Oscar winner Olivia Colman will be portraying Elizabeth’s mother, Mrs Bennet.

Meanwhile, Slow Horses actor Jack Lowden will be starring opposite Emma, as he has been cast as the mysterious Mr Darcy.

In the caption of their post, Netflix revealed that Everything I Know About Love writer Dolly Alderton will be adapting the novel into six episodes. The streamer also confirmed that production is due to begin “later this year”.

Following the exciting news, many Jane Austen fans have been taking to social media to share their opinions so far.

“The most perfect cast,” one fan praised on Instagram.

“Olivia Colman as Mrs Bennet is something I didn’t know I needed and I CAN'T WAIT,” another user exclaimed.

“Wow! Dolly writing P&P with this casting. I am excited!!!” a third fan added on X, formerly Twitter.

A release date for Netflix’s Pride and Prejudice has yet to be announced.