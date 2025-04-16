Netflix confirms launch date for reality show Cheat: Unfinished Business

Netflix has a new reality show on the way!

The streaming service has become well-known in recent years for its wealth of reality shows, including Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle and Selling Sunset.

Now, Netflix has given fans a first look at their brand-new reality show, Cheat: Unfinished Business, as well as official confirmation of its premiere date!

Credit: Netflix

Earlier today, Netflix took to social media to unveil the first images of Cheat: Unfinished Business’ co-presenters – Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden and We Need to Talk podcaster Paul C. Brunson.

Across nine hour-long episodes, Amanda and Paul will be hosting eight former couples in Majorca, Spain, to investigate the breakdowns of their relationships.

In their logline for the highly-anticipated series, Netflix explains: “Cheat: Unfinished Business follows 8 ex-couples whose relationships have been torn apart due to cheating. As they reunite at a retreat, each pair will be guided through their issues by relationship expert, Paul C. Brunson, in the hopes that they can face up to their past mistakes, rebuild trust and move forward – either together or apart.”

Credit: Netflix

They add: “Will the cheaters be able to fight for forgiveness and win back the hearts of those they betrayed? Or will they have to say goodbye to their relationship for good?”

In a statement regarding her new role, Amanda exclaimed: “Sometimes dreams really do come true. All my career I always wanted to host a show about love and relationships — and this is it!! A series about second chances and unfinished business! I can’t wait, along with Paul C Brunson, to meet and help these couples work out whether they can forgive and forget. I’m absolutely thrilled to be part of it!”

Paul also noted: “I was so excited by the opportunity to explore all the grey areas of infidelity for the contributors and the audience alike. Not only that, but to work with Amanda Holden has been a dream of mine, so with her on board there was no way I could say no.”

Cheat: Unfinished Business will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, April 30.