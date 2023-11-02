Netflix confirm release date for new Harlan Coben book adaptation

We finally have a release date for Harlan Coben’s new Netflix adaptation!

The acclaimed crime thriller author has once again collaborated with Netflix to bring one of his hit novels to the small screen.

Several of Coben’s adaptations have been hits with viewers in recent years, such as The Stranger, Safe and Stay Close.

Earlier this year, the streaming giant announced that they had launched another production with the American author, based on Coben’s 2016 book Fool Me Once.

Now, we have finally been treated to a release date for the upcoming adaptation, as well as several first-look images!

Earlier today, Netflix took to social media to confirm that Fool Me Once will be released during the Christmas season, with a launch date of January 1.

Casting for the upcoming miniseries has already been announced, with Our Girl star Michelle Keegan leading the lineup.

Absolutely Fabulous alum Joanna Lumley and Sherwood actor Adeel Akhtar will star alongside Keegan in the production. Lastly, Richard Armitage, who has previously starred in several of Coben’s adaptations, has also been confirmed in the cast list for Fool Me Once.

In the logline for the series, Netflix teases: “Harlan Coben’s Fool Me Once follows Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan) who is trying to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband, Joe (Richard Armitage). But when Maya installs a nanny-cam to keep an eye on her young daughter, she is shocked to see a man she recognises in her house. Her husband, who she thought was dead…”

“Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce (Adeel Akhtar) leads the homicide investigation into Joe's death while grappling with secrets of his own. Meanwhile, Maya's niece and nephew, Abby and Daniel, are trying to find the truth about their mother's murder, several months earlier. Are the two cases connected? Fool Me Once follows these characters on a thrilling hunt for the truth that will reveal shocking secrets and change their lives forever,” Netflix adds.