Netflix announces two release dates for The Crown’s final season

It’s official – the final season of The Crown is being split into two!

For several months now, fans of the part-fictional royal drama have been wondering when its sixth and final season will arrive.

Now, the streaming giant has finally confirmed that the first portion of The Crown’s final season will launch next month!

Taking to social media earlier today, the producers behind the hit series – which currently stars Imelda Staunton as the late Queen Elizabeth II – released a teaser trailer, featuring all three actresses who have portrayed Elizabeth in the show.

Throughout the trailer, both the voices of Claire Foy and Olivia Colman can be heard speaking as Elizabeth, divulging on the significance of the Crown. The brief video then showcases Staunton coming into view as the late Queen.

As the teaser concludes, Netflix writes: “The final chapter begins 16th November,” confirming the release date for Part 1.

The streaming service also confirmed that Part 2 of The Crown’s final season will premiere on December 14.

In the official synopsis for season six, producers revealed that the plot will follow the events and aftermath of Princess Diana’s death, from 1997 right through to 2005.

“The first four episodes (Part 1) depict a relationship blossoming between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before a fateful car journey has devastating consequences,” they state.

“The final chapter is told across six episodes (Part 2). Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother’s death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion. As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of a new Royal fairytale in William and Kate,” they add.

Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West will return to their respective roles as Princess Diana and Prince Charles. Meanwhile, newcomers Ed McVey, Luther Ford and Meg Bellamy will be joining the cast as Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton.

We can’t wait to watch Part 1 of The Crown next month!