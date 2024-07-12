Netflix announces start of The Thursday Murder Club production

We’re one step closer to The Thursday Murder Club movie!

The Thursday Murder Club film is based on the hit book series of the same title, written by Pointless presenter Richard Osman.

Netflix has now shared a huge announcement in relation to the film adaptation of the first book in the hit murder-mystery series.

Delighting fans ahead of the weekend, it has been confirmed that The Thursday Murder Club is now officially in production.

After a first look image of the cast was unveiled online, many fans have taken to social media to share their joy about the filming update.

One fan wrote, “They are absolutely perfect! I can’t remember the last time a movie cast has looked so similar to the characters I was picturing as I read”.

"Helen Mirren and Celia Imrie are genius casting! They are exactly what I expect for Elizabeth and Joyce”, penned another fan.

A third commenter added, “Oh my, this is going to be sooooo goooood!!”.

The exciting news comes after an update on the film’s cast was released earlier this week. It was confirmed that iconic Richard E. Grant will be playing “a baddie”, Ted Lasso star Sarah Niles will be playing Patrice and Richard’s real-life wife Ingrid Oliver has been cast as Joyce’s daughter.

Top Boy’s Geoff Bell, Miranda star Tom Ellis and Raiders of the Lost Ark’s Paul Freeman were also added to the cast.

Other famous faces that were already announced to be starring in the movie include Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Sir Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie as the four lead roles of Elizabeth, Ron, Ibrahim and Joyce.

Jonathan Pryce, David Tennant, Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays and Henry Lloyd-Hughes are also appearing in the highly-anticipated film.

The official Netflix synopsis reads, “The story follows a group of friends in a retirement home who gather to solve murders for fun, but find themselves caught in a real case”.

“The four members of the club are played by Mirren (ex-spy Elizabeth), Kingsley (ex-psychiatrist Ibrahim), Brosnan (former union activist Ron) and Imrie (ex-nurse Joyce)”.

Chris Columbus, known for his work on Harry Potter and Home Alone, will be directing the movie.