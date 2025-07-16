Netflix announces premiere date for Love Is Blind: UK season two

We finally know when Love Is Blind: UK will return!

Last year, Netflix unveiled a new addition to their Love Is Blind franchise with the first season of Love Is Blind: UK, hosted by married TV stars Emma and Matt Willis.

The hit reality series, which first began in the US in 2020, follows a group of singletons who blind date each other through a wall in isolated ‘pods’.

From there, if a couple chooses to get engaged, they will have three weeks to merge their lives together, meet their families and plan their dream wedding. Then, at the altar, they can either say ‘I do’ and prove that love is blind, or say ‘no’ and walk away forever.

Now, following its renewal for seasons two and three, Netflix has finally announced when Love Is Blind: UK will be returning to our screens!

Earlier today, the streaming giant took to social media to release their first teaser trailer for season two, which can be viewed below.

The trailer follows the highs and lows of the couples' journeys without revealing their identities, as one woman gushes: “I mean, it’s madness, falling in love through a wall.”

Another adds: “If I’m this happy through a wall, it can only get better from here.”

Later in the trailer, the producers tease some of the messy drama that is on the horizon, as one man argues: “I don’t find it difficult to date multiple women. That’s just a part of the game.”

Another woman retorts: “That’s really disrespectful. I'm not your plan B.”

The trailer then concludes with the news that season two will launch on Netflix next month, on August 13.

Following the teaser’s release, many Love Is Blind: UK viewers have since been taking to Instagram to express their reactions so far.

“BEEN WAITING FOR THIS!!! Let’s gooo,” one fan praised.

“Hoping it’s just as good as the first season!” another wished.

“Finally, it's felt like forever waiting for a new series,” a third viewer commented.

Season two of Love Is Blind: UK will premiere with four episodes on August 13, followed by the next four episodes on August 20, and the final two episodes on August 27.