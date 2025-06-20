Netflix announces major update about Bridgerton season four

The fourth season of Bridgerton has officially wrapped!

In September of last year, Netflix announced that filming for season four of their steamy regency drama, Bridgerton, was finally underway.

Now, almost a year after production began, the streaming giant has finally shared a major update about Bridgerton’s progress!

Earlier today, the team behind Netflix took to social media to confirm that filming for Bridgerton season four has officially come to an end.

In a video, several members of the cast – including this season’s leads, Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, as well as Nicola Coughlan, Ruth Gemmell, Hannah Dodd and Adjoa Andoh – could be seen heading into their set trailers, transitioning out of their costumes.

In the video’s caption, the Bridgerton team teased: “Do join us in bidding our dear Ton a farewell as they conclude the production of the forthcoming season! Indeed, there is much to look forward to…”

Following the exciting news, many fans of the beloved series have since been taking to Instagram to express their delight.

“I hear this season is gonna be the best one yet! Can’t wait!” one viewer commented.

“I’ll be rewatching and rereading Bridgerton in the meantime,” another replied.

“The season isn’t even out yet and I’m already sad about finishing it,” a third fan admitted.

Last month, Netflix announced that the fourth season of Bridgerton will be premiering in 2026, and that it has been renewed for two more seasons.

At the time, the producers also thrilled fans with a sneak peek at season four, which showcases Benedict Bridgerton (played by Luke Thompson) encountering this season’s love interest, Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), for the first time.

Speaking at a Netflix event in February, showrunner Jess Brownell teased: “Every year, we try to look at a different trope within the romantic genre. This year, it’s all about forbidden love. That 'class' clash gives us a very serious obstacle, and the stakes could not be higher.”