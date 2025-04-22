Netflix announces Heartstopper will conclude with final feature film

Heartstopper will return one last time!

In October of last year, the third season of the beloved LGBTQ+ teen series – based on the comics by Alice Oseman – premiered on Netflix.

Season three of Heartstopper primarily covered the events of the franchise’s fifth graphic novel, and showcased Charlie (played by Joe Locke) undergoing treatment for his mental health. Meanwhile, Charlie’s boyfriend, Nick (Kit Connor), became faced with the prospect of attending university miles away from him.

In recent months, Heartstopper fans have been pleading with Netflix for an update on whether Charlie, Nick and their friendship group will return to our screens in the near future. Now, six months after the arrival of season three, Netflix has finally delivered an answer!

Earlier today, the streaming giant took to social media to announce that Heartstopper will be concluding with a feature film, based on the upcoming sixth – and final – graphic novel.

On Instagram, creator Alice Oseman went on to explain some further details about the exciting news.

“We are making a feature film to conclude the Heartstopper screen adaptation, based on Heartstopper Volume 6 and the Nick and Charlie novella. We are getting to tell the end of the story!!!” Oseman exclaimed.

“I’m deeply relieved and so excited about this new creative venture. I’ve written the script and we’re hard at work already. I know you’ll have a lot of questions, and I’ll be able to talk about it more very soon, but for now let’s CELEBRATE! Heartstopper is getting its ending!!!!!!” Oseman added.

Following the latest Heartstopper announcement, many fans of the heartwarming series have since been expressing their reactions to Alice so far.

“I’m so happy it gets its ending!!!!! But intrigued as to how it’s gonna squeeze into 90 minutes!” one viewer speculated.

“That is such a relief but you guys really deserved that final season,” another admitted.

“Bittersweet but at least we can see closure for Nick and Charlie,” a third fan added.

The Heartstopper feature film will begin filming this summer, with more details to be announced in due course.