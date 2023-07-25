NeoStrata’s launch new product that delivers Intense Hydration & Total Luminosity in one

NeoStrata was founded almost 50 years ago by Dr Van Scott and Dr Ruey Yu, who have long been recognised as the inventors and founders of alpha and poly hydroxy acid technology (AHAs and PHAs). They are the internationally acclaimed authorities in the development and dermatological use of AHAs and PHAs which is why we are so excited about this latest launch.

The new NeoStrata Skin Active Hyaluronic Luminous Lift is a lightweight luxurious gel cream that plumps and hydrates while leaving the skin looking more luminous.

VOLUME is achieved using three types of Hyaluronic Acid:

Most serums use only one form of hyaluronic acid, which won't achieve definitive long-term results. Luminous Lift incorporates a mix of the three primary types.

Lower-weight molecules dive deep down, addressing fine lines, wrinkles, and skin elasticity. These molecules help create healthy, happy skin in the long-term.

Medium-weight molecules help you retain moisture slightly below the skin's barrier.

Higher-weight molecules are much larger and won't penetrate the skin deeply, meaning they stay on the skin's surface. They make skin look super-hydrated and plump and help the outer skin layer hold on to the moisture it already has in the short-term, offering an immediate plumped effect.

The net effect is skin that looks and feels great instantly, while providing long-term healthier and younger-looking skin.

LUMINOSITY is achieved with a powerful NeoGlucosamine and Lactic Acid Complex:

A next generation active, NeoGlucosamine is one of the main building blocks of hyaluronic acid, known to increase hyaluronic acid production in the dermis, giving you plumper and firmer skin. NeoGlocosamine also works to inhibit melanin production, so it improves the look of dark spots and hyperpigmentation, giving you an overall more even skin tone.

Add to this 3% Lactic Acid (AHA) which gently exfoliates the skin and encourages cell turnover. Now you have a powerful Complex that improves skin tone and texture, and leaves skin looking more luminous.

Does it work?

In trials, the results were exceptional. After only 4 weeks of twice daily use:

97% of subjects noted their skin was less dry/dehydrated.

97% of subjects noted their skin feels softer, more supple.

94% of subjects noted their skin was brighter/more luminous, tone/colour was more even.

94% of subjects noted their skin was plumper, texture was smoother.

After 6 weeks of twice daily use:

97% of subjects noted their skin looked radiant.

97% of subjects noted their fine lines were less visible.

94% of subjects noted their wrinkles were less visible.

Visible improvement in lines & wrinkles with twice daily use

The details:

This product is perfect for anyone seeking hydration with plumping and skin discolouration benefits in a lightweight gel cream formula. It’s non-comedogenic, fragrance-free and formulated for all skin tones.

NeoStrata Skin Active Hyaluronic Luminous Lift 50ml retails at €78.95 and is available from leading pharmacies nationwide and from www.neostrata.ie.