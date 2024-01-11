Neil Jones admits he never discussed kids with ex-wife Katya

Neil Jones has revealed that he and his ex-wife Katya Jones never discussed the possibility of starting a family together.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers were married for six years. However, their marriage came to an end in August 2019, almost a year after Katya was spotted sharing a kiss with her Strictly celebrity partner Seann Walsh.

Now, a few months on from becoming a father for the first time, Neil has been reflecting on his marriage to Katya.

Credit: Instagram

Speaking to MailOnline, the 41-year-old was asked if he had ever planned to welcome a child with his ex-wife.

“No, we never really discussed children,” the dancing star admitted.

Neil went on to detail that their Strictly schedules impacted on their future plans, adding: “We were busy with the dancing and our careers and things like that.”

Meanwhile, Neil later shared that he and his now-fiancée, former Love Island bombshell Chyna Mills, discussed children not long into their romance.

“It's so funny that three months down the line, we both got into that conversation about having a child and we said, ‘Yeah, let's try for it,’” he recalled.

"We never thought it would happen so quick. We were both over the moon,” he gushed.

Neil initially went public with his romance with 24-year-old Chyna in August 2022. In March of last year, the couple announced their engagement and pregnancy with their first child, and went on to welcome their daughter Havana in October.

The new parents have remained open online about their parenthood journey, and the Strictly dancer explained their reason why.

“We both made the decision that we weren't going to try and hide her or anything like that because I feel that's more difficult to do stuff like that than just be like, ‘This is our daughter,’” Neil noted.

“As she gets older, if she chooses that she doesn't want to be in the public eye, that's her choice, but we are just gonna continue living and doing the things that we do now,” he concluded.