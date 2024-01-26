Need more sleep? How to make TikTok’s ‘Sleepy Girl’ mocktails

January is always the most difficult month of the year. Our energy levels are still wiped out from the festive season, we’re stripping back on spending, and the dark and wintry weather isn’t doing anything to help our mood.

However, no matter how tired we might feel, it can sometimes be a nightmare to try and switch off at night. In fact, a recent study found that 1 in 3 adults regularly suffer from insomnia.

With our lives busier than ever, nobody delights in having to power through your working day on just a few hours of sleep. So, what can you do to help improve your snooze time?

In recent months, TikTok users have become increasingly obsessed with ‘The Sleepy Girl Mocktail’, which was originally posted by creator Gracie Norton. The mocktail has specifically been designed with just four ingredients, all of which are included to help you wind down each night.

If you have never experienced ‘The Sleepy Girl Mocktail’ before, then why not test it out? All you need is the following:

• Ice

• Pure tart cherry juice

• 1 tablespoon of magnesium powder

• Lemon flavoured soda or sparkling water

Not only does it taste delicious, but this iconic mocktail also has a wealth of benefits to help you relax. Tart cherry juice contains melatonin, a sleep hormone that can help you to fall asleep quicker. Additionally, the magnesium powder in this mocktail is a must, as it has been found to help tackle the causes of insomnia.

However, if you fancy testing out an alternative mocktail to TikTok’s ‘Sleepy Girl Mocktail’, then we have just the idea for you!

Inspired by the OG sleepy mocktail, Mattress Online has created their own concoction to help you achieve those all-important 8 hours. Here are all the ingredients you need to make ‘The Pillow Colada’:

• Ice

• Pineapple Juice

• Coconut Water

• 1 tablespoon of magnesium powder

When it comes to the ‘Pillow Colada’ ingredients, the addition of pineapple juice has all the right levels of melatonin to help you to drift off. The coconut water is also made up of magnesium, potassium, and stress-reducing vitamin B, all of which can ensure that you will get a better night’s rest.

It is important to note that the measurements provided in these recipes can be adjusted to suit your needs. However, regardless of how much juice and water you have, you must not exceed the recommended daily intake of 400mg for magnesium.

So, the next time you find yourself struggling to drift off to sleep, why not test out one of these scrumptious mocktails? They are the ideal treat before bed, and as an added bonus, they should hopefully help you to gain your best night of sleep.