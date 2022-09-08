Need a pamper session? Check out these affordable skincare picks

Now that the autumn season is officially upon us, we can’t help but worry about how our skin is going to react to the drastic change in weather.

Going from warm, sunny days to harsh, cold winds can really take its toll on your skin. If you don’t give the skin the moisture it needs, the problem will only get worse. Luckily, Aldi is about to launch a new skincare range, specifically designed to give your skin the pampering it deserves!

If your skin is in dire need of some TLC but you don’t want to break the bank on expensive skincare products, then this range is for you! Check out our favourite product picks below:

Aromatic Hand Wash and Lotion (500ml, RRP €2.99)

When the weather begins to turn colder, the skin on your hands immediately begins to notice. No one wants cracked and flaky skin! This hand wash and lotion is a two-in-one product, keeping your hands clean and moisturised at the same time. Infused with hand-soothing ingredients, it targets your sensitive skin and keeps it protected from harsh weather. It also comes in two delicious scents – choose either argan oil and aloe vera, or avocado and verbena!

Lacura Radiant CC Serum Primer (RRP €5.99)

Once your skin is prepped, you can give it the glow it deserves! This primer gifts your skin with dewy radiance, and primes it to ensure that you will have the perfect, glowy base for the rest of your skincare and makeup routine. It also contains natural ingredients of rose extract and papaya, making it gentle on your skin. The primer is available in two shades – peach and tulip.

Lacura Hydrating Tinted Moisturiser (RRP €5.99)

If you don’t want to cake your skin with foundation this autumnal season, then this tinted moisturiser is the ideal replacement! Not only does it restore and retain the moisture your skin craves, but it also enhances your natural beauty and gives you a beautiful, natural glow! What more could you want?

Lacura Honey Bath (300ml, RRP €6.49)

Who says you can only put honey on toast? This richly-scented bath soak is the perfect sidekick for your unwinding bubble baths. Made with sweet almond oil, honey and provitamin B5, this bathtime essential will pamper your skin whilst giving your bathroom a yummy scent. Just don’t eat the bubbles!

Thera-P Neck Massager (RRP €39.99)

Can’t afford to go for a massage at the moment? Well, now you can have one at home! This state-of-the-art massaging tool will help to relieve all of the aches and pains in your neck and shoulder area. Its deep tissue massage abilities will alleviate any built-up tension from your every day life. It is also fully adjustable to your needs, with controls that allow you to choose the intensity of your massage. Sit back, relax and enjoy!

Thera-P Foot Massager (RRP €54.99)

Don’t let your feet miss out on all the pampering – they need some love, too! This foot massager will help release every ache in your feet, giving them the treatment they deserve. The machine is very easy to operate, making it accessible for everyone. It has a built-in heating feature to soothe your feet during these cold, autumn nights. It also comes with 18 massage heads for ultimate comfort. With this machine, every day can be a spa day!

Aldi’s new self-care must-haves are available in stores nationwide from September 15.