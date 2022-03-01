Naya Rivera’s family settles wrongful death lawsuit

Naya Rivera’s family have reached a settlement amid their wrongful death lawsuit filed in November 2020, on behalf of the Glee star’s six-year-old son, Josey.

At the time it was reported that Josey was suing Ventura County, California, the county's Parks and Recreation Management, and the United Water Conservation District for wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

Now, nearly two years after Naya’s tragic passing a settlement has been reached. “Through this settlement, Josey will receive just compensation for having to endure the drowning of his beloved mother at Lake Piru,” the Rivera family's lawyer, Amjad M. Khan said in a statement obtained by People.

“Though the tragic loss of Josey's mother can never truly be overcome, we are very pleased that the monetary settlement will significantly assist Josey with his life beyond this tragedy,” he added.

The 33-year-old actress drowned while swimming with her son, Josey, in Lake Piru, California in July 2020. It’s believed that Naya was able to save her son from drowning by boosting him back onto the boat, but was sadly unable to save herself.

However, according to the family’s lawsuit, Naya’s death was preventable, as the boat she and her son rented from Lake Piru did not have the proper features and equipment necessary to comply with U.S. Coast Guard safety standards.

“[The boat] was not equipped with a safely accessible ladder, adequate rope, an anchor, a radio or any security mechanisms to prevent swimmers from being separated from their boats,” the document explained.

“Disturbingly, later inspection revealed that the boat was not even equipped with any flotation or life saving devices, in direct violation of California law, which requires that all pontoons longer than 16 feet be equipped with flotation devices.”

Naya Rivera was first reported missing at Lake Piru on July 8, with her body being discovered five days later on July 13.