Naya Rivera laid to rest in Los Angeles after untimely passing

Actress Naya Rivera has been laid to rest after her untimely death earlier in the month. The Glee star tragically died in a drowning incident in Lake Piru on July 8.

The mum saved the life of her four-year-old son Josey, but couldn’t get back onto the boat. It is believed she died within minutes.

"The idea perhaps being that the boat started drifting, it was unanchored, and that she mustered enough energy to get her son back into the boat, but not enough to save herself."

The actress was laid to rest on July 24 at Forrest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills.

Rivera’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey honoured her with a heartfelt tribute and said her death is completely unfair.

"This is so unfair…there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now," he wrote alongside a photo of Rivera cuddling their son.

"I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here… We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair. I don't know what to say…I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for. I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: "Ryan can you stop snap chatting!" Haha. I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up.

"Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep."

The actress is survived by her four-year-old son Josey.