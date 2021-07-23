Naturally boost your well being with these essential oils & diffuser range

Infuse your senses with naturally-sourced, Irish owned essential oils from Kotanical. Estimated to be 10,000 times more acute than our other senses, our sense of smell travels faster to the brain than both sight and sound, meaning aromas tap into our limbic system at a rapid rate – provoking a cascade of reactions – from releasing mood-lifting endorphins, to switching on the parasympathetic nervous system, or “rest and repair” mode.

The Art of Aromatherapy and the use of essential oils in everyday life is embraced by many across the globe. The holistic healing treatment uses the “essence” of plants, flowers, and herbs, known as essential oils; to improve physical, emotional, and mental wellbeing, enhancing our body, mind, and spirit.

Karl Murray, Founder and Director of Kotanical, was studying Kinesiology when he discovered the therapeutic power of essential oils. During his training, he noted how people’s relaxation levels increased with their usage during muscle testing. His Thai boxing club used a peppermint and eucalyptus ointment to enhance the team’s performance – and, when he injured his wrist after a fight, he used essential oils to help him with his recovery.

Speaking of turning his interest into a business, Karl said: “I started getting really interested in and researching aromatherapy, with a view of producing some products myself. I went to workshops and events every week and became a sponge, looking to soak up as much information as I could.”

He is now Ireland’s first premium essential oil distiller – teaching himself how to grow an incredible 20,000 peppermint plants to bring the very first Irish-produced essential oil to the market.

Karl’s motivation when he set up Kotanical in 2017 was to improve the availability of good-quality, home-grown essential oils on the Irish market. At the time, one of the main ways to purchase them was through an US-based pyramid scheme. The alternative was cheap, chemical-laden fragrance oils that can easily be mistaken for essential oils, but that have no therapeutic value whatsoever.

Now, just four years on, Kotanical have 40 products in their repertoire, ranging from premium essential oil blends and roll-ons to award-winning, hand-crafted stone diffusers.

Essential Oils and Blend Bundles (€10 – €53)

Kotanical’s range of 27 certified Cruelty Free, organic essential oils are 100% pure and free from sulphates, parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrance, formaldehydes, and mineral oil; with a shelf life of 1-2 years.

Each 10ml bottle contains 200 drops of essential oil for up to 40 hours of diffusing, meaning less waste. The glass bottles are recyclable and can even be sent back to Kotanical for a 12% discount on your next order.

Award-Winning Stone Diffusers (€59.99)

Presenting as a sleek piece of home decor, these hand-crafted diffusers are a safer, subtler, and more cost-effective alternative to scented candles and traditional oil burners. Customise your aroma to match your mood, and develop wellness rituals by diffusing Kotanical essential oil blends that meet your needs.

With additional features such as an LED light which adds a candle-like glow to the diffuser, this easy to use, plug-in-and-play piece enhances the ambience and atmosphere in any room. The misting and light features can be used simultaneously, or you can opt for one without the other.

Roll-On Essential Oil Blends (€22)

These are conveniently packaged essential oil blends that can be rolled on to pulse points to support relaxation, focus or sports recovery. They are also a wonderful addition to enhance practises such as yoga, meditation and Tai Chi.

Hand-crafted Stone Diffusers – £53/€59.99

Essential Oil Range – £9/€10 – £53/€61

Essential Oil Roll-On Blends – £20/€22

Diffuser & Essential Oil Bundles – £121/€138

All products are available to buy directly via the Kotanical website www.kotanical.ie and are stocked in Reuzi, The Kind and Faerly