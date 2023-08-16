Natasha Hamilton welcomes baby girl into the world

Natasha Hamilton has given birth!

Congratulations are in order for Natasha Hamilton and her husband Charles Gay as they have welcomed their first child into the world together.

The Atomic Kitten band member has revealed she gave birth to a baby girl and has confirmed her newborn's unique name in a sweet social media post.

Sharing the wonderful news to her 152K Instagram followers, the 41-year-old posted an adorable black and white photo of Charles carrying their daughter out of the hospital in her car seat.

Natasha captioned the post, “I cannot put in to words how we feel right now. Our family is complete. Kitty Iris Gay – 14/08/23”.

“We couldn’t be any happier. Welcome to the world baby girl”, she lovingly added.

Natasha and Charles have been inundated with congratulatory messages from fans and famous faces alike.

TV presenter Brian Dowling wrote, “Congratulations darling”.

“Awww what a beautiful name!! Congratulations you gorgeous lot!”, penned Happy Valley actress Natalie Anderson.

X Factor star Sam Bailey added, “Yaaaaassssss congratulations to all of you x”.

Hamilton recently opened up about her decision to call her baby girl Kitty Iris, revealing the unique moniker in an interview with OK! before her bundle of joy’s arrival.

She explained, “We’re going to call her Kitty Iris Gay. Kitty has nothing to do with the band!”.

“My grandmother was Kitty and Charles’s grandmother was Iris and we just loved those names together”.

Natasha also added, “They’re quite old-fashioned but there’s also a newness to them – they’re unusual and so cute”.

As well as being mum to newborn Kitty, Natasha is already a proud mum to 20-year-old Josh, 18-year-old Harry, 13-year-old Alfie and eight-year-old Ella from previous relationships.

Natasha and Charles tied the knot in Italy in October 2021 after getting engaged back in 2016.

They announced they were expecting their first child together in February of this year, revealing, “7 years of loving you. 17 months of marriage. We finally got our little miracle. Baby Gay due September 2023. We really couldn’t be any happier xxx”.

Congratulations again to Natasha and Charles as they embark on this exciting chapter of their lives together.