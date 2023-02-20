SHEmazing!
Naomi Banjo explains backstory to white bridesmaids dresses

Naomi Banjo has been sharing more details about her beautiful wedding!

The mum-of-two tied the knot with Diversity dancer Jordan back in August of last year, and has since been sharing some never-before-seen images from her big day.

Earlier today, Naomi took to her Instagram account to showcase two gorgeous snaps from her wedding day, which included herself and her bridesmaids.

"My beautiful bridesmaids," she gushed in the caption of her photos.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Naomi also disclosed the reason why she had never shared these brand-new images until now. “can you believe I’ve only just downloaded our wedding photos after getting them back end of November!”, she wrote. 

"It’s been a crazy few months and it took a while for them to download so I’ve been reminiscing the day going through them,” the 31-year-old added, “but I had to share these”.

In the latter half of her caption, Naomi then went on to explain why she decided to have her bridesmaids dress in white. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fans of the celebrity couple were initially surprised to see that Naomi's bridesmaids wore white dresses, when it is usually custom for the bride to do so. “when I told everyone I was having white bridesmaids dresses they looked so confused!”, she penned.

However, Naomi has now revealed that she allowed her bridesmaids to wear white as she wasn’t wearing white herself. “only 1 person knew what my dress looked like which was my maid of honour but I had a vision and @renekcouture perfected them,” she praised. 

"soo happy I went with this colour and style, I was soo happy and the girls looked absolutely beautiful!!", Naomi added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Since their lavish wedding day, Naomi and Jordan have revealed that they are expecting their third child together. 

The couple excitingly revealed their news in October, and subsequently revealed in December that they will be welcoming a baby boy. Naomi and Jordan are already parents to four-year-old son Cassius and three-year-old daughter Mimi.

We couldn’t be happier for them!

