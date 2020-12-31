Must-watch! One of the best Disney films is on TV this afternoon

The days after Christmas all tend to blend into one. We are living off turkey sandwiches and Quality Street, our dressing gown is now glued to us and we’ve already watched the first three Home Alone films — yes, even the third one.

Now that Christmas Day is behind us, watching festive films has lost a bit of its lustre, and they're now just a sad reminder that we have to get back to work and back to reality on Monday.

Can't we just live in this timeless world of empty Pringle tubes and drooping Christmas trees for just a little while longer?

Luckily, BBC 1 is here to save the day.

They are showing one of Disney’s best live-action retellings this afternoon and it’s bound to lift your spirits and have you feeling all kinds of nostalgic.

Beauty and the Beast will be on TV today and you can’t miss it. It’s the perfect movie for all the family to watch. We’re sure you’ll be happy to take a break from watching nothing but Home Alone for the past two weeks.

Beauty and the Beast is a tale as old as time, and this new live-action version starring Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the Beast is just perfection.

The film adapted from the 1991 Disney animated film of the same name follows Belle, a village girl who embarks on a journey to save her father from a creature that has locked him in his dungeon. Eventually, she learns that the creature is an enchanted prince who has been cursed.

This live-action adaptation also stars Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Ian McKellen, and Emma Thompson in supporting roles.

Beauty and the Beast airs on BBC 1 today at 2:20pm.