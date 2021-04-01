Must-have beauty brands on special offer from Millies.ie

Top Irish beauty brand, Millies, founded in 2007 by Kildare born beauty therapist and entrepreneur, Joann Mahon, started with a salon-based service specialising in advanced skincare. After three successful years and a loyal client base, a second location opened in Naas in 2010. Joann’s family background in retail ensured that both salons put a strong focus on the retail aspect of the business alongside the service elements.

Seeing a gap in the market for the sale of professional beauty products online, Joann established the Millies.ie online platform in 2010. Eleven years later, Millies.ie stocks over 100 Irish and international luxury beauty brands and is the top Irish destination for anyone looking for the best in skincare, haircare and wellness.

Speaking about her brand, Joann Mahon said, “I started Millies back in 2007 as a one person show and today I’m delighted to have 35+ staff working within the business. When I was sixteen, I was diagnosed with polycystic ovaries and with that diagnoses came a lifetime of skin issues. My personal battle with skin issues led me to desperately seek out solutions and expert advice for my problematic skin. This drew me to the beauty industry and from there my absolute obsession with skincare and laser treatment began. I quickly noticed the dramatic impact quality professional products made to my skin and how they could alter the condition of my skin and more importantly the boost in confidence that gave me.”

Joann Mahon, MD of Millies

Skincare – Top picks from Millies.ie at the moment!

Environ Skin EssentiA Hydrating Clay Masque €42

A firm favourite in the Millies family! The Environ Skin EssentiA Hydrating Clay masque is a multi-functional product that can be used as a micro exfoliant and a hydrating mask. Apply over the Environ Cleansing oil and massage into the skin to buff away dead skin cells and impurities or leave it on overnight 2-3 times a week. The skin will be left feeling smooth, hydrated and bright.

IMAGE Prevention Daily Matte Moisturiser SPF32+ €47.50

The IMAGE Prevention Daily Matte Moisturiser SPF32+ has gained a cult following in recent years and it’s easy to see why! This oil-free, broad spectrum UVA/UVB moisturiser boasts micro-sponge technology to absorb skin’s surface oils to leave skin with a matte, non-greasy, shine-free finish. It also contains potent antioxidant thiotaine, as well as free radical scavengers to protect against environmental aggressors.

Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream 100ml €70 now €57.30

Dermalogica’s Skin Smoothing Cream now features new Active Hydra-Mesh Technology that works to infuse the skin with 48 hours of continuous hydration. A Hyaluronic Acid Complex that distributes moisture throughout the skin's layers helps lock in hydration and Protects against environmental stress.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm €54 now €52

Elemis New Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm is a luxurious cleansing experience that dissolves make-up and daily grime. Precious starflower, elderberry and optimega™ oils, combined with rose and mimosa waxes, and anti-ageing padina pavonica, help to deep cleanse, nourish and smooth the skin for a glowing complexion. The Cleansing Balm has a deep cleanse action which emulsifies dirt and grime, and breaks down sophisticated make-up micro-particles that leave shading in the skin over time. The oils help to absorb excess sebum known to attract bacteria and it gently washes away impurities without stripping and drying the skin.

Advanced Nutrition Programme Skin Accumax 120 Caps €80.96

Advanced Nutrition Programme Skin AccumaxTM boasts a unique formula containing the ground-breaking and skin-perfecting ingredient DIM (a patented, highly active plant compound), as well as other complexion enhancing active ingredients which work from the inside out for clearer skin. Advanced Nutrition Programme have combined DIM with a special blend of vitamins that are known for maintaining healthy skin.

