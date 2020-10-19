Must-buy! Aldi bring back their range of wine advent calendars

Calling all wine lovers out there! You’ll be pleased to know that Aldi are bringing back their amazing range of Wine Advent Calendars this Christmas season, including their fizz-tastic Sparkling Wine Calendar.

While you don’t necessarily need an Advent calendar to know that Christmas is coming, there’s just something so special about opening the little numbered doors to reveal a treat or prize that we can absolutely get behind.

If that prize is a mini bottle of Prosecco, then all the better!

Aldi are selling two different types of adult-only Advent calendars this year — their Wine Advent Calendar and their Sparkling Advent Calendar.

The Wine Advent Calendar includes 24 mystery doors, which contain 10 mini bottles of white wine (five still and five sparkling), eight mini bottles of red and six mini bottles of rosé (three still and three sparkling).

If you’re a fan of bubbles then make sure to check out their coveted Sparkling Advent Calendar. It includes eight mini bottles of Sparkling Pinot Grigio, eight mini bottles of Sparkling Rosé and eight mini bottles of Prosecco.

While these calendars are certainly considered unique and indulgent, they also come with price. The Wine Advent Calendar which includes 24 mini bottles of wine retails for €68.85 while the Sparkling Advent Calendar containing the same number of sparkling wine bottles, will set you back €78.68.

Another favourite product included in Aldi’s wide selection of Advent calendars are three chic and festive wooden calendars, which include little drawers to pop your own desired treats into. Perfect for customisation, these sustainable calendars can be used again and again, year after year.

You can choose from a Winter Scene or a Rustic Tree with LED lights or even a 3D Santa Sleigh. Not to mention they’re an absolute bargain, priced at €12.77 each.

All of these Advent calendars and more go on sale in 144 Aldi stores nationwide, from Sunday November 1, while stocks last.