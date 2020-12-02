Murderer-chic: Stay at the beach house from ‘The Undoing’

If you’re planning a trip to New York down the line then you really must check out this romantic beach house which just so happens to be the same one loved and owned by Grace and Jonathan in HBO’s The Undoing.

Originally built as a coast guard life-saving station in 1893, this romantic beach-front property is the perfect vacation spot for the whole family, with six bedrooms able to sleep 14 people.

AirBnB

This AirBnB which is located in East Marion, New York, is the perfect blend of country chic with nods to the classic Victorian era.

According to the online listing, “It has been beautifully renovated, and furnished with vintage furniture, to maintain its classic farmhouse charm, but with many modern conveniences.

AirBnB

This is a family house, used by it's owners throughout the year and lovingly lived in.”

The house features a huge kitchen and dining room for the ultimate dinner parties, six bedrooms, four bathrooms, an outdoor shower perfect for cooling down in the summer months and a loft-room with a 65" TV and full cable service.

AirBnB

AirBnB

Let’s not forget about the atmospheric five-story-high tower, which boasts stunning panoramic views in all directions. It also offers the options of a seventh bedroom, which can be reached by climbing up a ladder from the third floor.

AirBnB

AirBnB

AirBnB

“There is a big rambling yard all around the house with a jungle gym for children. Swim or sunbathe on the beach or relax in the shade on one of the four porches. This is a great house for huge get togethers,” the listing explains.

AirBnB

AirBnB

The property is available to rent for a minimum two-night stay on AirBnB, which will set you back around €2,000. Seems expensive, we know. But if you and your 13 family members all chip in it works out at a very reasonable €142 each — not too shabby!

Check it out for yourself, here.