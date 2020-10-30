Murder investigation launched into the death of a mother and two children

Following the post-mortem results, it has just been announced that a full murder investigation is going to be launched into the heartbreaking deaths of the three bodies found in a house in Ballinteer on Wednesday morning

The bodies of a 37-year-old woman, Seema Banu, her six-year-old son Faizan and 11-year-old daughter Affira, were discovered in a house in Llewelyn Court, Ballinteer, Dublin on Wednesday, November 28.

Gardaí from Dundrum Garda Station have since commenced a murder investigation into all the circumstances of the events that occurred at the house.

However, Gardaí have said that details of the post-mortem results are not being released for operational reasons.

While no arrests have been made at this time, Gardai continue to interview witnesses, conduct extensive door to door enquiries and gather and examine all relevant CCTV.

An Garda Síochána appeals to any person with any information in respect of these deaths to contact the investigation team at Dundrum Garda Station 01-6665600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.