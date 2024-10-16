Murder investigation launched after disappearance of eight-year-old

Gardaí in Louth have now launched a murder investigation in relation to the young boy who went missing from his home in August.

Eight-year-old Kyran Durnin was reported missing from his home in Drogheda, Co. Louth to An Garda Síochána on August 30, 2024.

Gardaí have revealed, “Despite extensive enquiries carried out by Gardaí to date, An Garda Síochána have been unable to either locate Kyran, identify any information on his current whereabouts or any evidence that he is currently alive”.

Following the enquiries so far, investigating Gardaí now believe that Kyran is missing presumed dead and a murder investigation has been commenced.

The investigation is being led by a Senior Investigation Officer, based out of an incident room in Drogheda Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has any information in connection with the disappearance of Kyran to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200 , the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

They stated, “Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, will be welcomed by the investigation team. This information will be treated in the strictest confidence”.

While investigations are ongoing, no arrests have been made to date.

Following a media appeal for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Kyran’s mum, 24-year-old Dayla Durnin, on September 4, 2024, Gardaí has confirmed that this appeal is being stood down this morning.