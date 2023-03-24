Murder inquiry launched after disappearance of Annie McCarrick

The investigation into the disappearance of Annie McCarrick has now been upgraded to a murder inquiry.

Annie, an American woman, was 26 years old at the time of her disappearance on March 26, 1993. Annie had moved to Ireland from New York to live permanently in January 1993 and settled in a rental accommodation at St. Catherine’s Court, Sandymount, Dublin 4, with two other tenants.

Ms McCarrick worked as a waitress at the Courtyard Restaurant Donnybrook and as a waitress at Café Java Leeson Street.

On Thursday, March 25 1993, Annie was not working but called to Café Java to collect her wages but as they were not ready, she arranged to call again on Friday 26 to collect them. She then visited friends and stayed for dinner.

On Friday, March 26 1993, Annie spoke to both her flatmates before they left separately to travel home for the weekend.

Shortly before 11am Annie visited the AIB on Sandymount Road. This is the last confirmed sighting of Annie McCarrick, which was captured on CCTV.

Annie had made arrangements with friends, inviting them to her apartment for dinner on the next day Saturday, March 27. Annie’s mum was also due to visit her on March 30, 1993.

There have been reported sightings of Annie in the Sandymount Green area, boarding a No.44 bus bound for Enniskerry and in Enniskerry village and Johnny Fox’s pub.

On March 28, 1993, friends of Annie McCarrick were concerned for her welfare as she was not home for her arranged dinner and did not turn up for work on either on Saturday 27 or Sunday 28.

Groceries purchased by Annie on the morning of Friday 26 March 1993, in Quinnsworth, Sandymount Road, had been left unpacked in shopping bags in her apartment. A receipt in the bags confirmed the date and time of purchase as 26/03/1993 11:02am. This is the last confirmed activity by Annie McCarrick.

Annie was reported missing by a friend on the evening of March 28 at Irishtown Garda Station. This missing person report was confirmed by her mother Nancy when she arrived in Dublin on March 30, 1993.

Annie is described as 5'8" in height, 10 stone, long brown hair. She spoke with a soft Irish-American accent. When Annie disappeared it is believed she was in possession of a large brown leather bag.

Gardaí have kept an open and active investigation into the disappearance of Annie McCarrick which has been carried out by a dedicated investigation team based at Irishtown Garda Station over the 30 years.

Based on the information available to the investigation team at Irishtown Garda station, today Friday March 24, 2023, An Garda Síochána confirmed that this missing person investigation has now been reclassified as a murder investigation.

Detective Superintendent Carroll, DMR South Central is making the following public appeal for information stating, “I want to speak to any person who met, spoke with or had any interaction with Annie McCarrick on the 26th March 1993 or subsequently. There are person or persons, who have information on the disappearance of Annie McCarrick and her murder on or about the 26th March 1993 and who haven’t yet spoken to Gardaí or who may have already spoken to Gardaí but were not in a position to tell everything that they know at that time”.

“I want to speak with any person who has any information on the large brown handbag which it is believed that Annie was in possession of when she went missing. I am appealing to those persons, 30 years later, to please come forward and speak to the investigation team”.

Carroll continued, “The primary focus of this investigation is the victim, Annie McCarrick and her family. Annie’s father John has passed away not knowing what happened to his daughter. Annie’s mother Nancy deserves to know the truth, she deserves to know what happened to her daughter on or about the 26th March 1993. She is waiting 30 years for those answers”.

“I, and the Investigation Team are determined to gather all available information/ evidence to find those answers and bring this matter to a positive conclusion”.

Concluding Detective Superintendent Carroll appealed, “I would urge any person or persons with information in relation to the Murder of Annie McCarrick to please come forward to either the investigation team at Irishtown Garda Station at 01 6669600, your local Garda Station or the Garda Confidential telephone line 1800 666 111”.

“I appeal to any person who have information relative to Annie’s murder not to assume we know and/or that it has limited value. Let us make that decision”.