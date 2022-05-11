Mum-of-two murdered in Ballymun named as Lisa Thompson

It was reported on Tuesday evening that a woman in her 50’s was fatally assaulted in her home in Ballymun. The woman has now been named as Lisa Thompson, a mum-of-two.

Independent.ie reported that the woman’s children were not home at the time of the attack.

Shortly before 3:30pm yesterday afternoon, Gardaí were alerted to the discovery of the body of a woman in a house in Sandyhill Gardens.

“This was a very frenzied and savage attack and the victim stood no chance,” a source told the publication on Tuesday night.

The scene is currently being preserved and the Garda Technical Bureau are conducting a technical examination. The services of the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested and a post mortem will be carried out by the Chief State Pathologist Linda Mulligan today, May 11.

Ms Thompson’s death is being treated as murder and an investigation is currently underway. No arrests have been made yet, but Gardaí believe Ms Thompson’s killer might have been known to her.

Ms Thompson’s neighbours and the Ballymun community are in shock following this distressing incident, with one source telling the publication, “I’m just totally in shock because it’s just so quiet in here.”

Other neighbours noted that while it was a friendly street to live on, Ms Thompson is said to have “kept to herself”.

“During the lockdown we were having bingo games and she didn’t come to them. She was very quiet,” the neighbour explained when speaking to Independent.ie.