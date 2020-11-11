Muireann O’Connell opens up about her breast cancer scare

Irish television presenter, Muireann O'Connell has recently had quite the scare, after discovering a small lump on her breast.

Explaining her experience in detail, Muireann took to social media on Wednesday afternoon, to share her story. "Who knew that a visit to the breast check clinic came with such a fabulous outfit!" the Six O'Clock show presenter joked in the Instagram caption, alongside a mirror-selfie of her wearing a blue hospital robe.

"A few weeks ago, I was sitting on the couch, watching telly & giving myself a breast exam, as I often do in moments when I’m relaxed and zoned out," the 36-year-old explained.

"For the first time ever, I felt a lump and had a tiny little freak attack. Rather than procrastinate like I do with everything else in my life, I got myself to the GP lively."

Credit: instagram.com/muireann.o

"I was hoping my doctor would say “you’re imagining things! Get off google MD! That was a lump of cheese that had fallen down your top!”; she didn’t and organised a referral to the breast check clinic in St. James’ Hospital."

"In the days and weeks spent waiting for the appointment, it felt like I was constantly inhaling, just that little bit tense and always aware that there was a lump in a place no one wants a lump. The appointment was on Monday morning just gone. Every single staff member I met in St. James’ was lovely, and calm, and organised. In the middle of a pandemic, that’s no mean feat."

"The doctor I met was sound, I liked her immediately but then I did think it a bit odd when she just started drawing on me with a sharpie. I mean, that’s a third/ forth meeting type of thing," Muireann joked.

Credit: instagram.com/muireann.o

"I was sent off for my mammogram. If you haven’t had one, I’m sure you’ve heard they’re uncomfortable and what you’ve heard is true. They make no sense! Your boob is put into what’s essentially a movable vice that is actively trying to break your breast bone. How a person without a tit in the world manages a mammogram…. it must be actual torture."

"I had my ultrasound and I was given the all clear. I have cysts and they’re going to keep reoccurring so I have to train myself not to freak out every time I feel a lump but I am so very aware of how lucky I am. There were going to be at least 80 people seen in the breast check clinic that day and not all will have gotten the good news that I did."

"Every 3 minutes, someone gets diagnosed with some form of cancer in Ireland. That’s a terrifying statistic. Please don’t ignore any change in your body. Make that appointment as soon as you can. It comes with fabulous clothes!"

For more information, check out our guide about How to conduct a self-examination at home, or visit Breast Cancer Ireland here.