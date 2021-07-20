Muireann O’Connell openly talks about her HPV diagnosis

Virgin Media presenter Muireann O’Connell took to social media yesterday to share her experience with the CervicalCheck system, revealing that last month she received a HPV diagnosis.

“Who has HPV? I do!” Muireann wrote in the Instagram caption alongside a lovely selfie.

Muireann decided to share her story in light of the frustrating HSE CervialCheck scandal which was once again in the news yesterday morning. It was reported that 180 women will now have to go in for a second cervical screening because their first test samples expired before they could be fully checked.

“I know the story this morning about Cervical Check letting 180 samples go out of date before they were sent on for cytology is infuriating. It’s more than infuriating. Lives have literally been lost over issues at cervical check,” Muireann went on to explain.

However, despite the system’s previous failings, Muireann encouraged women to continue attending their cervical screening appointments, as she has. “I really hope it’s not gonna stop you from getting screened. Screening can prevent cancer,” she exclaimed.

Opening up about her own diagnosis, Muireann wrote, “When I received the call last month that I had HPV, I had a little freak out. Then realised that most people will get some form of HPV in their lifetime and 9 out of 10 clear up within 2 years.”

“Now I know I have it, my GP is on top of it and I’ll be checked again next year. If it develops into something else, it will have been caught early.”

“Over 1,000 women have been lied to by the state in the cervical cancer scandal. It is disgusting and every single person deserves justice but please don’t let the failings turn you away from screening,” Muireann pleaded.

“Yes, there are issues but we live in a country that has a screening programme. So many people don’t. Please use it,” she concluded.

Since sharing that heartfelt post, Muireann has been inundated with messages and comments from other women praising her for being so open and honest, with some even sharing their own experiences with HPV.

“Screening saved my life, thanks for sharing!” one follower wrote.

“Thanks for sharing, I was so embarrassed when I found out I had it 3 years ago….but after 3 checkups I got the all clear late last year. It’s so common but never talked about!” another follower candidly shared.

“Thank you for highlighting this. When I got the letter that I had it this year I was really upset because all I kept thinking about was my two kids and will I be there to watch them grow up,” a third commented, adding, “It was a frightening experience but hopefully in a years time it will be sorted.”

For more information on the topic, check out www.cervicalcheck.ie