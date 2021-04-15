Much sought-after ‘Skin & Gin’ virtual event is back!

Celebrity Irish Skin Therapist, Eavanna Breen, will be hosting her third virtual ‘Skin & Gin’ event on Friday April 23rd. After two extremely successful virtual events, the theme of this month's wellness and skincare event has been announced as the ‘Changing Face of Beauty’. With wellness and beauty guru Maeve Madden announced as Eavanna’s next celebrity guest.

Renowned as one of Ireland’s very best skin therapists, Eavanna Breen’s beauty clinic, Akina of Dublin 2, has been closed for over 4 months now. Forced out of work, the entrepreneur cleverly moved her expertise online throughout lockdown, launching her ‘Skin & Gin’ virtual series. Eavanna’s past two sell-out events included celebrity guests such as Celia Holman Lee, Thalia Heffernan and Samantha Mumba. This next event on April 23rd is no different, as Eavanna announces she will be joined by personal trainer, nutritionist and best-selling author Maeve Madden, where the two leading ladies will be dissecting the forever ‘changing face of beauty’ and so much more.

Eavanna says she chose this next event’s theme as she is “constantly being asked by clients about the never-ending list of beauty and skincare trends. If we were to believe everything we are marketed, you could never keep up with what the industry says we all need for our skin. From nose pore strips, to micro-needling, to at home face masks, to hyaluronic acid, I’m going to be breaking it all down, what you need and what you don’t!”.

Maeve Madden has previously spoken openly about her experiences of adult acne and how it affected her modelling career and overall confidence. Eager to treat her skin without medicine, she went for a consultation with a skin expert, resulting in Maeve changing her skincare routine. During this event, Maeve will be chatting to Eavanna about what skincare products she has found works best for problem skin, what beauty tips she has learned throughout her career and of course all the beauty she can’t live without!

Eavanna is delighted to be joined by one of Ireland’s most followed women (323,000 on Instagram alone) who she thinks is a super role model for those of any age who are dealing with insecurity issues.

“Maeve has normalised talking about acne and other skin problems, alongside so many other beauty and self-confidence issues women have to deal with, which I just can’t praise enough. She has really helped to take the stigma away from these super common issues, speaking so openly on her enormous platforms. She has the most real, fun, uplifting and honest approach to insecurities and life generally”.

“I am also really looking forward to chatting to Maeve about the products and trends she loves and equally what she’s learned to avoid. It’s going to be a gorgeous evening of skincare, gossip, gin and fabulous goody bags!”.

In advance of the event, a gorgeous goody bag full of premium beauty and wellness products will be sent to your home. The fabulous goody bag includes: some delicious Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin, Thomas Henry Premium Tonic, Butler’s Gunpowder Gin Infused Truffles, natural beauty and wellness products from sustainable Irish wellness brand The Handmade Soap Company, skincare from artificial intelligence led German skincare brand Skinmade, Trilogy’s new Vitamin C serum, teeth whitening products from Spotlight Oral Care and more.

There will also be numerous spot prizes on the night, including personalised skincare treatments from the team at Akina Beauty on Dublin’s Leeson Street.

The event runs from 8.00 – 9.30pm on Friday the 23rd of April. Tickets are €50, which entitles you to 25% all products available on Akina.ie. Tickets are available now from eventbrite here.