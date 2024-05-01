Much-loved anti-redness expert Rosalique launch new 3-in-1 Balm Cleanser & Soothing Night Cream

Created by dermo-cosmetic scientists, Rosalique has become synonymous with restoring confidence to those who suffer from redness-prone skin. The brand’s scientifically proven formulations protect, treat, and soothe sensitive skin.

These exciting new innovations from Rosalique include a luxurious 3 in 1 Balm Cleanser and Soothing Night Cream, which alongside the brand’s inaugural cult-favourite product 3 in 1 Anti-Redness Miracle Formula SPF50, make for the ultimate anti-redness skincare routine. Built on the benefits of the original Rosalique formula the two new product launches feature newly developed formulations and clinically proven ingredients for redness relief.

Used together, the New Rosalique 3 in 1 Balm Cleanser and Soothing Night Cream offer further relief to those who suffer from sensitive skin as well as more severe conditions such as Rosacea, Couperose, Keratosis Pilaris, Acne symptoms such as blemishes and spots, as well as flushed or inflamed skin by effectively treating, protecting and soothing the skin.

Rosalique 3 in 1 Balm Cleanser RRP €34.95 is formulated with clinically proven anti-inflammatory and antioxidant ingredients such as oat kernel extract and sweet almond oil that soothe, calm, and improve sensitive, redness-prone skin. Begin your Rosalique skincare routine with this soothing cleansing balm that transforms into a luxurious oil consistency, gently and effectively melting away eye and face makeup. The multi-purpose cleansing balm can be used daily as a makeup remover, gentle cleanser and soothing mask for the ultimate skin treat.

Rosalique Soothing Night Cream RRP €39.95 is designed to be used as the last step of your night time skincare routine. The soothing moisturiser contains IBR-CalmDeAge®, an exciting new ingredient made from certified upcycled date seed extract, rich in polyphenols. This scientifically-proven Soothing Night Cream is packed full of actives, diminishing redness, brightening dark circles, and providing deep hydration. Rosalique Soothing Night Cream nurtures and protects your skin throughout the night as you sleep, repairing the delicate skin barrier, effectively reducing redness, and relieving sensitive skin.

Use Rosalique 3 in 1 Balm Cleanser, Soothing Night Cream, and 3 in 1 Anti-Redness Miracle Formula SPF50 daily for the ultimate anti-redness skincare routine to treat, calm, and protect redness-prone skin or use them individually to suit your own skincare-needs.

New Rosalique 3 in 1 Balm Cleanser and Rosalique Soothing Night Cream is available online at rosalique.ie or from pharmacies nationwide.