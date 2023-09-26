M&S Beauty’s hotly anticipated Advent Calendar is BACK for 2023
The countdown to Christmas just got better, with the joy of unwrapping a beauty treat in the lead up to the big day. A curated edit of sought-after products across haircare, makeup, fragrance, sleep, bath and body, the line up showcases the very best of M&S Beauty and our coveted Third-Party Brands.
A treasure trove of 25 beauty gems, this year’s calendar is packaged in a metallic vegan leather vanity case, which can be used time and time again. The selection includes everything you need for a party season glow up, alongside indulgent self-care essentials to remedy any festive havoc. With a mix of both travel and full-sized products, discover cult classics as well as the latest launches and beauty innovations at M&S Beauty.
Filled with beauty treats worth €380, the Advent Calendar is just €50 when you spend when you spend €40 on Clothing, Home & Beauty instore or online.
This year’s Beauty Advent Calendar contains the following:
- Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Booster Restoring Conditioner 20ml
- Philip Kingsley Moisture Balancing Combination Shampoo 20ml
- Philip Kingsley Moisture Balancing Combination Conditioner 20ml
- Nails Inc Victoria & Albert Nail Varnish 10ml
- Nail Inc Crown Place Nail Varnish 10ml
- Percy & Reed Turn Up The Volume Volumizing No Oil Oil 60ml
- Pixi Brow Tamer (Translucent) 4.5ml
- Shay & Blue Atropa Belladonna Natural Spray Fragrance 10ml
- L’Occitane Verbena Shower Gel 250ml
- Apothecary Revive Clarifying Mask 75ml
- This Works Deep Sleep Body Cocoon 100ml
- Murad Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 25ml
- Apothecary Meditate Hand Cream 30ml
- Dr Paw Paw Overnight Lip Mask 10ml
- Pixi LipLift Max (Sheer Rose) 2.7g
- L’Occitane Cherry Blossom Hand Cream 75ml
- Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling Mascara 8.5g
- Leighton Denny Renovate Intensive Nail Repair Cream & Buffer 10ml
- Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil for Face, Body, and Hair Mini 10ml
- REN Clean Skincare Evercalm Gentle Cleansing Gel 150ml
- Aveda Botanical Repair Styling Crème 40ml
- Clinique Pop Lip Colour + Primer Plum Pop
- Filorga Hydra-Hyal: Hydrating Plumping Serum 7ml
- Clinique Moisture Surge 100H 15ml
- Origins Ginzing Gel 30ml
The Advent Calendar is available for just €50 when you spend €40 on clothing, home and beauty instore or online.