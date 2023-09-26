M&S Beauty’s hotly anticipated Advent Calendar is BACK for 2023

The countdown to Christmas just got better, with the joy of unwrapping a beauty treat in the lead up to the big day. A curated edit of sought-after products across haircare, makeup, fragrance, sleep, bath and body, the line up showcases the very best of M&S Beauty and our coveted Third-Party Brands.

A treasure trove of 25 beauty gems, this year’s calendar is packaged in a metallic vegan leather vanity case, which can be used time and time again. The selection includes everything you need for a party season glow up, alongside indulgent self-care essentials to remedy any festive havoc. With a mix of both travel and full-sized products, discover cult classics as well as the latest launches and beauty innovations at M&S Beauty.

Filled with beauty treats worth €380, the Advent Calendar is just €50 when you spend when you spend €40 on Clothing, Home & Beauty instore or online.

This year’s Beauty Advent Calendar contains the following:

Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Booster Restoring Conditioner 20ml

Philip Kingsley Moisture Balancing Combination Shampoo 20ml

Philip Kingsley Moisture Balancing Combination Conditioner 20ml

Nails Inc Victoria & Albert Nail Varnish 10ml

Nail Inc Crown Place Nail Varnish 10ml

Percy & Reed Turn Up The Volume Volumizing No Oil Oil 60ml

Pixi Brow Tamer (Translucent) 4.5ml

Shay & Blue Atropa Belladonna Natural Spray Fragrance 10ml

L’Occitane Verbena Shower Gel 250ml

Apothecary Revive Clarifying Mask 75ml

This Works Deep Sleep Body Cocoon 100ml

Murad Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 25ml

Apothecary Meditate Hand Cream 30ml

Dr Paw Paw Overnight Lip Mask 10ml

Pixi LipLift Max (Sheer Rose) 2.7g

L’Occitane Cherry Blossom Hand Cream 75ml

Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling Mascara 8.5g

Leighton Denny Renovate Intensive Nail Repair Cream & Buffer 10ml

Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil for Face, Body, and Hair Mini 10ml

REN Clean Skincare Evercalm Gentle Cleansing Gel 150ml

Aveda Botanical Repair Styling Crème 40ml

Clinique Pop Lip Colour + Primer Plum Pop

Filorga Hydra-Hyal: Hydrating Plumping Serum 7ml

Clinique Moisture Surge 100H 15ml

Origins Ginzing Gel 30ml

The Advent Calendar is available for just €50 when you spend €40 on clothing, home and beauty instore or online.