SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

M&S Beauty’s hotly anticipated Advent Calendar is BACK for 2023

by

The countdown to Christmas just got better, with the joy of unwrapping a beauty treat in the lead up to the big day. A curated edit of sought-after products across haircare, makeup, fragrance, sleep, bath and body, the line up showcases the very best of M&S Beauty and our coveted Third-Party Brands.

A treasure trove of 25 beauty gems, this year’s calendar is packaged in a metallic vegan leather vanity case, which can be used time and time again. The selection includes everything you need for a party season glow up, alongside indulgent self-care essentials to remedy any festive havoc. With a mix of both travel and full-sized products, discover cult classics as well as the latest launches and beauty innovations at M&S Beauty.

Filled with beauty treats worth €380, the Advent Calendar is just €50 when you spend when you spend €40 on Clothing, Home & Beauty instore or online.

This year’s Beauty Advent Calendar contains the following:

  • Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Booster Restoring Conditioner 20ml
  • Philip Kingsley Moisture Balancing Combination Shampoo 20ml
  • Philip Kingsley Moisture Balancing Combination Conditioner 20ml
  • Nails Inc Victoria & Albert Nail Varnish 10ml
  • Nail Inc Crown Place Nail Varnish 10ml
  • Percy & Reed Turn Up The Volume Volumizing No Oil Oil 60ml
  • Pixi Brow Tamer (Translucent) 4.5ml
  • Shay & Blue Atropa Belladonna Natural Spray Fragrance 10ml
  • L’Occitane Verbena Shower Gel 250ml
  • Apothecary Revive Clarifying Mask 75ml
  • This Works Deep Sleep Body Cocoon 100ml
  • Murad Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 25ml
  • Apothecary Meditate Hand Cream 30ml
  • Dr Paw Paw Overnight Lip Mask 10ml
  • Pixi LipLift Max (Sheer Rose) 2.7g
  • L’Occitane Cherry Blossom Hand Cream 75ml
  • Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling Mascara 8.5g
  • Leighton Denny Renovate Intensive Nail Repair Cream & Buffer 10ml
  • Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil for Face, Body, and Hair Mini 10ml
  • REN Clean Skincare Evercalm Gentle Cleansing Gel 150ml
  • Aveda Botanical Repair Styling Crème 40ml
  • Clinique Pop Lip Colour + Primer Plum Pop
  • Filorga Hydra-Hyal: Hydrating Plumping Serum 7ml
  • Clinique Moisture Surge 100H 15ml
  • Origins Ginzing Gel 30ml

The Advent Calendar is available for just €50 when you spend €40 on clothing, home and beauty instore or online.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.