Mrs Makeup calls out exposé pages after troll targets Rosie Con’s son

Michelle Regazzoli-Stone, also known as Mrs Makeup, has lashed out against call-out accounts such as Bloggers Unveiled and Bullshitcallerouter.

Her action comes after friend and fellow Irish influencer Rosie Connolly received a cruel message from a follower.

Rosie took to her Instagram stories to let her followers know that she would be taking some time off social media, after her son Harry, who features regularly on her platforms, suffered a broken leg.

Instagram / Rosieconxxx

However, soon after the post, Rosie received a response to her story regarding her son's injury – 'Karma's a bitch.'

Understandably upset by this, Rosie has not posted online since sharing the screenshot, except to thank the ambulance and hospital workers who assisted her family. The page from which the DM was sent has since been deleted.

Taking to Instagram, Michelle posted an uplifting quote about women supporting other women, while adding her two-cents on the matter.

Instagram / mrsmakeup_ie

'I am all for freedom of speech (I’m probably a little over opinionated sometimes) What’s going on online with these calling out pages have opened up a world of unnecessary hate!' Michelle wrote.

Directing her anger at the currently active call-out pages, she continued: 'Anonymous pages set up to deliberately hurt people! Why are you afraid to show us who you are?????'

'Last night I was sickened by what someone wrote to @rosieconxxx about her son! When will it stop lads????' she declared, outraged by the DM.

'Yes there has been some shady shit with influencers, I noticed it myself so what did I do, unfollowed the person or simply don’t engage! Oh and by the way we ALL make mistakes we are HUMAN!!!'

A post shared by Michelle Regazzoli-Stone (@mrsmakeup_ie) on Dec 18, 2017 at 2:04am PST

Michelle did not tag any call-out pages in the post, but perpetually on the pulse, Bloggers Unveiled had this to say in the comments section:

'Hey @mrsmakeup_ie you forgot to tag me! That comment directed at Rosie had nothing to do with me and I made it very clear how disgusted I was with it, and when I checked that account wasn’t even following me?'

'I think a lot of your followers have explained the purpose of my page better than I ever could so I’ll just leave it at that.'

A post shared by Rosie Connolly (@rosieconxxx) on Nov 26, 2017 at 12:13pm PST

She continued on to say that while Michelle's image of a quote about supporting women was positive, she doesn't agree that just because people are of the same gender they shouldn't be able to call out controversy.

'Your post speaks about “building women up” which I take issue with as I always say we shouldn't always build women up on the basis we share anatomical similarities.'

'Im sure you’ll agree some women need to be taken down a peg or two. But what about all the women on the other end of it? The victims of a culture that lost the run of itself?'

A post shared by Michelle Regazzoli-Stone (@mrsmakeup_ie) on Oct 4, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

'Were those women empowered? Or were they lied to, misled and exploited? Think about that for a minute because it’s a very valid point and an important question.'

'Everything I’ve shown on my page is the truth. I appreciate you wanting to stick up for your friend but I don’t appreciate being linked with that comment when I’ve already distanced myself from it.'

With Bloggers Unveiled already at 127,000 followers and growing astronomically, there are many who would agree.

However, to whomever sent that DM to Rosie Connolly regarding her son, the collective public opinion seems to be – shame on you.