Mrs Hinch shares update on newborn son amid health difficulties

Sophie Hinchliffe has shared an update on her baby boy’s health.

The cleaning influencer – who is best known as Mrs Hinch – welcomed her third son, Vinnie, into the world on February 18.

Sophie and her husband, Jamie Hinchliffe, are also parents to two little boys – five-year-old Ronnie and three-year-old Lennie.

In recent days, Sophie shared that Vinne has been suffering with “colic, silent reflux or allergy/intolerance symptoms”.

Now, the social media star has unveiled another update on Vinnie’s health, confirming that he still hasn’t improved.

Earlier today, the 35-year-old took to her Instagram stories to post a snap of her sleeping son.

“A hard night for us again. Vinnie is exhausted bless him! We all are, but I'm really hoping we can get some answers this week. I've no idea if it's allergy related, Colic or silent reflux! The symptoms seem so similar?” Sophie penned beside the image.

Later, the mother-of-three filmed several videos for her Instagram stories to thank fans for their recommendations.

“I remember hearing about colic and silent reflux and things, but I never had it with Ron and Len, so I didn’t have to really look into it that much. But oh my gosh, I can’t believe it. It’s actually awful,” Sophie admitted.

“Some people just say, ‘They’ll grow out of it.’ What? I can’t have that, poor little thing. I’ve got an appointment tomorrow to talk about the allergy side of things,” she explained further.

“I’ll let you know how we get on. Doctors today, pediatrician, dietician, allergist Tuesday, and then cranial osteopathy Thursday. So, that’s everything in this one week to just try and see how we go. That’s the plan this week, to try and get some answers,” Sophie concluded.

On February 20, Sophie announced Vinnie’s birth with an adorable photo of her newborn sleeping, as well as two images taken after his arrival.

“Our beautiful little heart healer entered the world In the month we needed him most, February. February is my Dads birthday month, my birthday month… And now, it’s our Vinnie’s,” Sophie wrote, referring to the sudden passing of her father last April.