Mrs. Hinch shares the best product she uses to cover up her roots

Queen of clean and social media influencer Mrs. Hinch has shared the amazing beauty product which she uses on her roots, to cover up any sparse patches around her hairline, and we’re obsessed!

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday morning, Mrs. Hinch, otherwise known as Sophie Hinchliffe explained, “I’ve just done my makeup because I’ve got to record some sponsored content today.”

“But the reason I’ve come on is because I bought this, about six weeks ago now, colorwow, because my hairline is quite sparse. So when I put my hair up I’ve got these patches that I’m not too keen on, because then you can see my extensions,” Sophie confessed, showing us her sparse hairline.

The 30-year-old mum then went on to show us her go-to beauty product which she uses to cover up her thin roots. That being Color Wow Hair’s root cover up product in the shade medium brown.

“I love it. I absolutely love it,” Sophie gushed before going on to demonstrate how exactly she uses the beauty product.

“You literally put the brush in the powder and then just fill in the little gaps.”

Color Wow’s root cover up comes in eight varying shades, ensuring there’s one to suit every hair colour and costs $34.50/€28.40/£25.15.

Pick up your own root cover up here.