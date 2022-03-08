Mrs Hinch shares renovation update at her lavish new country home

Mrs. Hinch — otherwise known as Sophie Hinchliffe — has been taking her followers along on the renovation journey, every step of the way, at her lavish new farm house in the countryside and we’re absolutely obsessed!

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the social media sensation shared a series of videos, showing off the progress being made in each of the bedrooms, giving fans their first real glimpse as to what the new ‘Hinch Home’ will look like.

Starting off, the mum-of-two revealed that the painting in her and her husband Jamie’s bedroom is now complete, as the couple opted for a lovely mushroom hue, in the swatch ‘duvet day’ from Coat Paints.

The walls are also adorned with panelling, giving the house an understated, classic and luxurious feel.

To contrast with the muted walls, Sophie has bought a large black chandelier from Wayfair, and a black four-poster bed as well.

Those who know Sophie know that she’s a real dog mum, as her pet pooch Henry has always had his own room, a tradition which the influencer intends to keep up in her new home. Updating her followers, Sophie reveals that the paint work is also complete in Henry's new room and the spare room as well.

As for her eldest son, Ronnie, he’s getting a very elaborate hand-painted wall mural which spans his entire bedroom, all in the adorable farmyard theme. From yesterday’s update, fans are finally able to see much of the beautiful mural in colour, as it truly is a sight to behold!

Going on to gush about how much she already loves this room, Sophie said, “It’s worth every single penny. This room will never be painted over. If Ron grows out of his love for this room we could then move Lennie into here, or swap rooms altogether, but I never want to paint over this for as long as we are living here.”

“It could end up as a playroom one day, or a baby nursery, or even mine and Jamie’s room, who knows!” she added.

Meanwhile, in her nine-month-old son’s room Sophie has decided to go for a woodland theme, painting the room a neutral colour, while also adorning it with lovely panelling. To capture the woodland vibe, Sophie has added a gorgeous chandelier from Next. “I thought it was the perfect woodland feel?” she added.

We can’t wait to watch the next stage in Sophie’s renovation journey, and see what fabulous decorating choices are still to come!