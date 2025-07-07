Mrs Hinch shares emotional update on son Ronnie’s speech delay

Sophie Hinchliffe has shared an emotional update on her firstborn son’s progress with speaking.

The cleaning influencer, who is also known by her fans as Mrs Hinch, is a mum to three boys – six-year-old Ronnie, four-year-old Lennie and four-month-old Vinnie.

In October 2021, when he was two years old, Sophie confirmed that Ronnie was struggling with speech delay. A few months later, in January 2022, the mother-of-three revealed that her firstborn had spoken a four-word sentence for the first time.

Now, just a few weeks on from his sixth birthday, Sophie has updated her fanbase with a moving statement on Ron’s speech.

Last night, the 35-year-old took to her Instagram stories to upload a video of herself and Ron introducing their followers to their numerous chickens.

Afterwards, Mrs Hinch penned a heartfelt message about Ronnie’s progress.

“The chickens are very cute yes, but for me it's Ron's voice,” Sophie gushed.

“The little conversations we now have. The back and fourth chats. The pure determination that shines from his kind soul each day,” she detailed.

“This time a few years ago I had more or less accepted that I may never hear Ronnie speak. And now here we are having our chicken chats. I honestly wouldn't want to be anywhere else in the world but here,” Sophie admitted.

“Peace isn't found in the fast lane. Slow down. Remind yourself: no one else is you. And that – that is your superpower,” she added.

Many of Sophie’s followers have since been commenting their support, with one writing: “Your little superhero, it’s been wonderful to watch.”

Another added: “We love Ron he’s such a beautiful boy such a superstar.”

In December 2023, Sophie announced that both she and Ron had been diagnosed with autism.

“A question I am asked daily. Mrs Hinch, is Ronnie autistic? Yes, our wonderful Ronnie is autistic. In fact, I am too. Both Ron and I have had confirmation for a while now. We decided as a family to take our time to process, to learn, to grow and to find our way together before we shared,” she noted at the time.