Mrs Hinch shares adorable tribute for son Lennie’s first birthday

Cleaning sensation and social media star Mrs Hinch — otherwise known as Sophie Hinchliffe — celebrated her youngest son’s first birthday yesterday, sharing the sweetest tribute to mark the occasion.

One year ago Sophie and her husband Jamie welcomed the birth of their second child, a bouncing baby boy named Lennie Alan James Hinchliffe.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday afternoon, the mum-of-two shared a series of birthday snaps, as she and her family spent Lennie’s special day at CBeebies Land. Sitting on their hotel room bed, little Lennie looked absolutely adorable, grinning from ear to ear, wearing a party hat, with an array of birthday presents and cake sitting in front of him.

“Lennie’s first birthday. The most beautiful Chapter 1 complete,” Sophie lovingly wrote in the caption. “I can’t even begin to explain how our little Lennie has changed our lives, he is so funny, so smiley, cheeky and has us all laughing every single day.”

Continuing, the 32-year-old author recalled, “When I was pregnant so many people told me it goes so quick ‘make sure you take it all in Soph’. Truth is I took that with a pinch of salt. Until I realised it really does go far too quickly, and unless you take in every single moment of every single day, from the sleepless nights and horrendous nappies to the smiles and first steps … before you know it something in them has changed and you never get it back.”

“Lennie thank you for the most incredible year, We love you millions & more baby boy. Our munchk. Thank you for so many amazing birthday wishes guys, thank you for being so kind and following our journey. It really does mean so much. Lots of love to you all,” she sweetly concluded.

Alongside these lovely birthday snaps, Sophie also shared a gorgeous throwback photo taken shortly after Lennie was born, as Sophie rests in her hospital bed, cradling her newborn son.

Of course it wasn’t long before Sophie’s friends and fans flocked to the comment section to wish little Lennie a happy birthday, including Loose Women’s Stacey Solomon who lovingly wrote, “Happy birthday Lennie. Where has that year gone, beautiful boy. I hope you’ve had the BEST first birthday ever. we love you.”

“Happy birthday beautiful Lennie,” reality star Charlotte Dawson commented.

“Happy 1st birthday gorgeous Lennie! Hope he’s having the most wonderful day. Time needs to slow down!!!” one follower wrote.

Mrs Hinch is also a mum to her three-year-old son, Ronnie, as well as declaring herself a proud dog-mum to her lovely pooch, Henry.