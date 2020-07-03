Sophie Hinchcliffe is releasing her memoir ‘This Is Me’ this year

Bookworms, we have some very exciting news.

Mrs Hinch has announced she is releasing her very own memoir This Is Me.

The book, which will be published by Penguin on October 1, will give fans a look into the life of Sophie Hinchcliffe.

Speaking about the exciting announcement, the influencer gushed, “Today is a day that I wanted to come on as me and talk to you about something I have actually been working on now for what feels like forever, all throughout lockdown and before, and I've worked on it with an amazing team at Penguin.”

“I just want to start off by saying thank you, so much, for supporting me and loving me and my family. Just being there every day; we are so grateful."

"My followers deserve a bit of what you're asking for, which is me as Sophie and the life behind Mrs Hinch, so I've been working on my very own memoir to be able to put everything, the amazing highs but also the lows that have come with becoming Mrs Hinch."

"Thank you Penguin for allowing me the opportunity to put everything into one place: the good, the bad, the amazingness and some of the dark lows which have come with this journey," she added.

The mum’s book will look at her life so far and give fans a more detailed look at the woman behind Mrs Hinch.

It’s often felt like a fairy tale but it hasn’t always been easy, and I’m going to let you in on the highs and the lows as well as my biggest fears and my darkest challenges. Because this book right here, is me.

This is me: Soph – the wife, the mother and the person behind Mrs Hinch. So let’s do this! Put your Hinch Lists to one side, get comfy and join me on the sofa with a cuppa. Welcome to my world. This is my story.

You can pre-order your copy here.