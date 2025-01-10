Mrs Hinch reveals meaning behind emotional gift for her third child

Sophie Hinchliffe has revealed a sentimental item that she will be giving to her newborn son, following on from her dad’s passing.

Sophie – who is also known as Mrs Hinch – lost her father suddenly last April. Then, in November, Sophie and her husband Jamie announced that they are expecting their third child, joining their two sons – Ronnie (5) and Lennie (3).

As she prepares to give birth to another baby boy, Sophie has now revealed a meaningful present that she has refurbished for her newborn’s nursery.

Last night, the 34-year-old took to her Instagram stories to post several videos from her spare bedroom, as she refurbished a wooden trunk with wood filler.

“This is the trunk, or chest, that me and my dad upcycled together a couple of years back now. I really, really want it in the nursery for toys or blankets. I’ve got baby’s name in big wooden letters to put along the bottom,” Sophie explained.

“I’ve got a little sticker to put on here as well, but I need to try and fill this crack that Lennie, bless him, did. It’s just on my mind every day at the moment, so I want to just do this tonight,” the cleaning guru detailed.

“It doesn’t need to be perfect, does it? As long as the chest is sitting in baby’s nursery, which is currently being decorated,” Sophie noted, before elaborating: “It’s been painted. The wallpaper has still got to go on, but our decorator has done amazing.”

Later, Sophie finally unveiled the completed trunk, which she finished off with a heartfelt sticker, which reads: “With Love, Grandad x”.

Credit: Sophie Hinchliffe / Instagram

Sophie penned: “My Dad always LOVED it when I shared the beautiful things he made on my stories. He watched my stories everyday, and would always ask did ‘your page’ like the table, or the shelf or the upcycle.”

“He was so proud. I was. I always will be. So I wanted to share this on here, just like we did when we upcycled it together. This means the absolute world to me. Ready for baby boy’s nursery,” she concluded.