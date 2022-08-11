Mrs Hinch reveals how Stacey Solomon asked her to be a bridesmaid

By Emma Costello

Sophie Hinchliffe — otherwise known as social media cleaning sensation Mrs. Hinch — has revealed how her best friend, Stacey Solomon, asked her to be a bridesmaid at her wedding to Joe Swash.

Stacey married Joe in a beautiful and intimate ceremony last month at their home, nicknamed ‘Pickle Cottage’. Earlier this week, Stacey revealed her gang of bridesmaids on Instagram with a collection of stunning photos. Fans were delighted to see that Mrs Hinch was a part of the group.

In her Instagram post, Stacey penned a heartwarming dedication to her bridesmaids. “Love you all to the moon and back. Thank you for being there always & forever,” she wrote.

On Wednesday, Sophie took to her Instagram stories to do a spontaneous Q&A with her followers. Naturally, everyone wanted to know more details about the Solomon-Swash wedding.

When one fan queried, “How did Stacey ask you to be a bridesmaid?”, Sophie answered and revealed a lovely insight into her friendship with Stacey.

“We were in the cinema together stuffing our faces with popcorn and icecream at the time”, she wrote.

Sophie detailed a fun day out with her best friend. “So left the film early and went girlie shopping instead but we were both so shocked at the price of the designer sunglasses that we walked out empty handed, and went for some wasabi instead!”

“We ate it sat outside an old random pub together on our own in the dark”, Sophie continued, with lots of cry-laughing emojis.

“I bloody loved it!” she concluded.

Sophie finished her story by writing a heartwarming message to her close friend. “@staceysolomon the most beautiful bride, we love you xx”, she gushed, alongside a red love heart.

Along with her story, Sophie also attached two new images of her and Stacey together at the wedding – a boomerang of the pair dancing together, and a photo of them using Stacey and Joe’s personalised photobooth.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!