Mrs Hinch reflects on her grief after father’s sudden passing

Sophie Hinchliffe has shared a heartbreaking update on her grief.

The cleaning influencer, who is also known as Mrs Hinch, announced last May that her father had passed away suddenly.

Sophie has since gone on to welcome her eight-month-old son Vinnie in February, joining her two other sons – six-year-old Ronnie and four-year-old Lennie.

Now, to mark the end of September, Sophie has reflected on her grieving process.

Last night, the 35-year-old took to Instagram to post several photos from throughout her month, including milestones with her three sons and her career highlights.

“There have been so many special moments this month when I wanted to share things with my Dad, to hear his advice, his voice, and show him everything,” Sophie began in her caption.

“My Dad was my comfort and my biggest cheerleader. People say grief gets easier with time, but it doesn’t. Each month just brings more milestones and memories he’s missed, and that’s something I struggle with deeply,” the mother-of-three admitted.

“Grief changes you, but somehow we keep battling through it. We keep going. We must keep making them proud. So Thankyou & Goodbye September,” Sophie added.

Following her heartfelt update, many fans of Sophie have since been taking to her comments section to extend their continued sympathies.

“He will always be with you Soph,” one follower commented.

“Wonderful mum, he’ll be watching you with pride,” another agreed.

“Beautiful memories Soph!! Your dad will be super proud of you lovely keep smashing it. Sending hugs,” a third fan replied.

On May 8 of last year, Sophie shared the devastating news that her father had died suddenly.

Along with a photo from her wedding day, she wrote: “25th April 2024. My precious Dad passed suddenly but so peacefully whilst he slept. My life, our whole world, has been turned upside down. A deep unimaginable pain I cannot put into words.”

Sophie continued: “My loving Dad, our boys’ beloved Grandad, your workshop is locked up and I sleep with the key. I promise to keep your workshop dream going. Until we meet and sing together again.”