Mrs Hinch launches her own kitchen range and we want it all!

Mrs Hinch, the unoffcial Queen of Clean has launched quite a few new collections with Tesco recently, including a cosy loungewear range and a stylish homeware line. Influencing our homes — and our wallets, let’s be real — Mrs Hinch, otherwise known as Sophie Hinchliffe, is now coming out with a brand new kitchen range, and we want it all!

Taking to Instagram this afternoon, the social media influencer has shared a series of sneak peeks, showcasing this simple new kitchen range.

“Designing my Hinch home range for Tesco is one thing… but to see it in my own kitchen feels so surreal. Thank you everyone xx,” Sophie gushed on her Instagram Stories.

Sticking to her brand theme, each item in the range is coloured grey with light wooden accents and Sophie’s signature, handwritten heart.

From what we’ve seen so far, we know the collection features a range of kitchen utensils (£2.50/£3), storage jars (from £4), chopping boards (set of three £10), salt and pepper grinders (£12) and non-stick saucepans (£16).

In her Instagram captions, the mum-of-two explained that all of the items in the range feature sustainably sourced bamboo and high quality glass

We can’t wait to try this collection out for ourselves and follow along on one of Sophie’s delicious family-friendly recipes! However, as of now there’s no word as to when this new range will arrive in Ireland, although we’re hoping it won’t be too much of a wait.