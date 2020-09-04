Mrs. Hinch launches a new product and it’s a must-have this winter

The queen of clean is at it again. Social media cleaning guru, Mrs. Hinch has brought out her very own Lenor scent, and we need it now.

Mrs. Hinch, otherwise known as Sophie Hinchliffe, announced the exciting news to her followers yesterday on Instagram stories, letting them know that she has partnered up with the famous and much-loved cleaning brand, Lenor.

Her new, limited-edition scent is called Rose Wonderland, and is winter themed. It’s available in All-in-1 Bold pods, and in a fabric softener liquid too.

Sophie’s fans were quick to show their devoted support as soon as they heard the news. One fan messaged Mrs. Hinch, “Bursting with pride for someone I’ve never even met,” while another messaged her gushing, “Soph, I’m so pleased for you, you’re doing so well and getting so far in life and this really made me smile. Well done, I’m excited to buy it x”.

“I am so proud of you Soph! Hard work really does pay off and you have stayed you, the whole way through this journey. Much love,” a third follower replied lovingly.

As soon as the news broke, many Mrs. Hinch fans rushed out to the shops in search of this coveted cleaning product. One person remarking that it smells like “a mixture of berries and roses”. If you plan on picking it up for yourself then you might want to move quickly, as it is limited-edition, and when it’s gone, it’s gone!